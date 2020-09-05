In 1979, Meyers signed with Pacers, adding to her hoops legacy

Ann Meyers didn't want to be just one of the guys. She wanted to be better than them, and for a while, she was better than plenty.

On Sept. 5, 1979, Meyers signed a $50,000 contract with the Indiana Pacers, becoming the first woman to receive an NBA tryout.

Meyers held her own, survived the first round of cuts and left an impression that will last forever.

"I tell you one thing. She was better. She was better. We had a bunch of guys come in trying out and she was better than a whole bunch of them," then-Pacers coach Slick Leonard told the Indy Star in 2015.

Meyers came from a basketball family, a large family. She was one of 11 children. Her brother, Dave Meyers, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1975 NBA Draft. He spent five years with the Milwaukee Bucks before surprisingly announcing his retirement to focus on his family and faith.

But Ann wanted to play where her brother did -- in the NBA.

She was an All-American at UCLA, 5-foot-9 and played just about all five positions before it became a thing in basketball, men's or women's.

With the Pacers, she had to try out for point guard. She was warned not to bother, by family, by friends, by the coach of the Pacers himself.

Photo courtesy Indiana Pacers

"Slick really tried to talk me out of it," Meyers once said. "He wasn't used to that. I mean, he came from an era that, you know, women belonged in the home raising their children and taking care of their man."

Eventually, Leonard came around. Meyers wanted a shot and the Pacers were more than curious. They wanted to see if she could help them win. It was never intended to be a publicity stunt.

Meyers was 24 years old at the time. She joined the Pacers for rookie camp at Butler University's famous Hinkle Fieldhouse, the scene of the championship game in the movie "Hoosiers." In 1979, the film wasn't even a thought (it didn't hit theaters until 1986). But just like the Hickory Huskers, Meyers was looking for a basketball miracle.

It almost came.

The first three days came and went. Meyers received no special treatment. Leonard made some cuts, and Meyers wasn't among them. She practiced for a few more days. Then another round of cuts came.



Like many former college stars, the NBA just wasn't in the cards for Meyers.

"I cut her just like any other player," Leonard said. "I felt bad when we started the cut down. I felt bad about it. She really did do a great job. I was proud of her."

Like many college stars, Meyers thanked her pro coach for the opportunity. And like many former college stars, she then went to her hotel room and cried after receiving the news.

Still, Meyers never left the game. She stood out for the New Jersey Gems of the old Women's Professional Basketball League. She became an analyst on broadcasts of Pacers games at a time when there were almost no women in sportscasting. She worked some women's NCAA tournament telecasts and became a team executive in the WNBA.

During that time, Meyers married former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Don Drysdale, who in 1993 tragically died of a heart attack at the age of 56. Meyers continues to go by the last name of Meyers-Drysdale today.

Mostly, she was a pioneer who showed she could play basketball with some of the best, regardless of gender.

"I was involved in a lot of firsts in my life," Meyers said.