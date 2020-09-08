Jamison: LeBron's 2010 decision to split left Cavs feeling numb

The Decision didn't just surprise the NBA world in 2010. It also stunned LeBron James' teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I just remember sitting down in my office thinking, ‘There’s no way (LeBron) is going to leave me here in Cleveland,’” former Cavs forward Antawn Jamison told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “We have unfinished business. The playoffs didn’t go the way we wanted. You know how you get that numb pit in your stomach? He made his decision and it was just a little bit of numbness. Disappointment.”

James departed the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat that summer, winning two titles before returning and winning another with his home franchise in 2016.

But in 2010, LeBron and the Cavs were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the playoffs despite a 61-win season. The year before that, they won 66 games ... but were stunned by Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic in the East finals.

It ruined what turned out to be the lone possible matchup of James and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the Finals.

Prior to James' free agency Decision show, the Cavs had parted ways with coach Mike Brown, which led to a parting of ways with Gm Danny Ferry, which led to the hiring of coach Byron Scott.

But James' decision was final.

“We kind of knew it was all or nothing for our staff,” former Cavs assistant and James ally Chris Jent said, via Lloyd. “We felt as though if we didn’t win an NBA championship, or at least get to the Finals, who knows what was going to happen? Even after 66- and 61-win seasons. We all knew. It’s just what it was. There were some dark days after that loss.”

