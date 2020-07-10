AllCavs
Zizic commits to multiyear deal with Real Madrid after Cavs deal expires

Sam Amico

Cleveland Cavaliers center and free-agent-to-be Ante Zizic has given a verbal commitment on a multiyear contract agreement with Spanish club Real Madrid, as relayed by Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Zizic can't officially sign with Real Madrid until his contract with the Cavs expires, but that will happen as soon as the offseason calendar officially begins.

A source close to Zizic told SI.com that Zizic is "excited" to return overseas.

Other than Cavs guard Collin Sexton, Zizic remains the final piece of the Kyrie Irving trade with the Boston Celtics in August 2017. All of the other players involved, including Irving, are in new locations. (The deal also included Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder.)

But Zizic wasn't about to get much run with the Cavs. He only appeared in 22 games this past season, and most of those were before the team traded for center Andre Drummond. So Zizic got stuck behind Drummond and Tristan Thompson, and on occasion, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., too.

Along with all those big men, the Cavs agreed to a deal with free agent center/forward Jordan Bell late last month.

You can read more about Zizic and relive the Irving trade here. He reportedly was also being targeted by Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Ziziz, 23, is 6-foot-10 and compiled averages 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds with the Cavs this season. He also made plenty of appearances with the Canton Charge of the G League during his time in Cleveland.

The Cavs exited the season with a 19-46 record and the league's 11th-highest payroll.

