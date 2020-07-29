AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Davis sports goggles, says plan is to play in Lakers' return

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis was a full participant in practice Wednesday and plans to play in the re-opener vs. the LA Clippers on Thursday, as relayed by Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated.

Davis suffered an eye injury during a scrimmage against the Orlando Magic and was originally considered day-to-day.

He wore protective goggles at practice and is likely to do the same vs. the Clippers.

"I mean, that’s the plan," Davis said of playing Thursday in a conference call. "I get it evaluated again (Wednesday) by one of the doctors here, and just kind of get an update from them. So, that’s the plan for me to play."

Davis experienced some discomfort and sensitivity in the eye, and admitted the glasses may take some getting used to. Either way, Lakers coach Frank Vogel joked that Davis wears them well.

"He looked better than anybody that's ever worn them," Vogel said. "It's a style. It's a style thing. We have a good-looking superstar that looks great in glasses or goggles or whatever you want to call those things."

The Lakers (49-14) held the best record in the Western Conference and a lead of 5.5 games over the Clippers when the NBA went on hiatus in March. Their tipoff off to the season restart is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on TNT.

Davis is averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in his first season with LeBron James and the Lakers.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA leaning toward OTAs for eight teams left out of Orlando

Non-playoff contenders could hold group workouts, as opposed to fall league in second bubble.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Goudelock negotiating overseas contract

Former member of Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets may be on way to another new hoops home.

Sam Amico

Former NBA center Stoudemire named MVP of Israeli title game

Maccabi Tel Aviv veteran, now 37 years old, shines near end in lifting team to championship.

Sam Amico

Sprained ankle to sideline Rockets' Gordon for about two weeks

Veteran guard to miss start of NBA return as Houston jostles for playoff positioning in Western Conference.

Sam Amico

NBA and NBPA announce zero positive COVID-19 tests for second straight week

The NBA's strict bubble protocols continue to be effective as the league nears its resumption.

Cameron Fields

Pistons buy Suns' G-League affiliate, will move franchise to Detroit

Pistons to end relationship with hybrid affiliate Grand Rapids Drive following 2020-21 season.

Sam Amico

Mavericks, Timberwolves expected to pursue Campazzo

Argentinian point guard has been on NBA radar for a while, may finally be ready to make move.

Sam Amico

Davis' eye discomfort could keep him out of start to Lakers return

Standout power forward remains day-to-day after suffering injury Saturday, says LA coach Frank Vogel.

Sam Amico

NBA finalizing plans to give eight teams not in Orlando some run

Proposal must be approved by both league and union, includes group workouts and possibly scrimmages.

Sam Amico

NBA sending invites to prospects for possible draft combine

Uncertainty of time and date, or if there will be a combine at all, continues to linger amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico