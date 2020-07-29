Davis sports goggles, says plan is to play in Lakers' return

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis was a full participant in practice Wednesday and plans to play in the re-opener vs. the LA Clippers on Thursday, as relayed by Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated.

Davis suffered an eye injury during a scrimmage against the Orlando Magic and was originally considered day-to-day.

He wore protective goggles at practice and is likely to do the same vs. the Clippers.

"I mean, that’s the plan," Davis said of playing Thursday in a conference call. "I get it evaluated again (Wednesday) by one of the doctors here, and just kind of get an update from them. So, that’s the plan for me to play."

Davis experienced some discomfort and sensitivity in the eye, and admitted the glasses may take some getting used to. Either way, Lakers coach Frank Vogel joked that Davis wears them well.

"He looked better than anybody that's ever worn them," Vogel said. "It's a style. It's a style thing. We have a good-looking superstar that looks great in glasses or goggles or whatever you want to call those things."

The Lakers (49-14) held the best record in the Western Conference and a lead of 5.5 games over the Clippers when the NBA went on hiatus in March. Their tipoff off to the season restart is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on TNT.

Davis is averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in his first season with LeBron James and the Lakers.