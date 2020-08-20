Edwards says no one in draft better than him and, yes, he'd 'love' to play for Cavs

Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards has drawn comparisons to Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo, and Edwards sure doesn't lack the confidence to be that type of difference-maker.

“Nobody is better than me in the draft," Edwards said in an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

Like Wade and Oladipo, Edwards was coached in college by Tom Crean (Wade at Marquette, Oladipo at Indiana, Edwards at Georgia). So Crean has a history of producing top-flight NBA shooting guards.

Edwards said he has no hangups about which team selects him, and that includes the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I would love to play with Cleveland," he told Rooks.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Oct. 16, with Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and well-traveled point guard LaMelo Ball all said to be in play for the No. 1 overall selection.

