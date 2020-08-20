SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Edwards says no one in draft better than him and, yes, he'd 'love' to play for Cavs

Sam Amico

Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards has drawn comparisons to Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo, and Edwards sure doesn't lack the confidence to be that type of difference-maker.

“Nobody is better than me in the draft," Edwards said in an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

Like Wade and Oladipo, Edwards was coached in college by Tom Crean (Wade at Marquette, Oladipo at Indiana, Edwards at Georgia). So Crean has a history of producing top-flight NBA shooting guards.

Edwards said he has no hangups about which team selects him, and that includes the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I would love to play with Cleveland," he told Rooks.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Oct. 16, with Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and well-traveled point guard LaMelo Ball all said to be in play for the No. 1 overall selection.

Watch the complete Edwards interview below.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

Sfam

NBA playoff ratings 'crush' broadcasts of Democratic National Convention

While league may struggling to draw as many eyeballs as usual, there may not yet be reason for concern.

Sam Amico

by

VirgilN

Hornets can only hope lack of lottery luck becomes thing of past

Charlotte hasn't had much success with the bounce of the ping pong ball in recent draft lotteries.

Sam Amico

by

Mavenisatoxicentity

Team owner Gertz wants this to be Hawks' last year in lottery

Atlanta prefers that young, developing cast takes next steps toward playoffs and quits relaying on extra luck.

Sam Amico

NBA again returns zero positive test results for coronavirus

League announces weekly results as news from Disney campus remains good.

Sam Amico

Report: TV ratings for NBA return down from pre-hiatus nosedive

League experiencing free fall in viewership, producing numbers considerably lower than even lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Sam Amico

by

Doug44

Timberwolves back where they often are: Dreaming of lotto luck

Minnesota has landed the first overall draft pick just once and never moved up in NBA Draft Lottery.

Sam Amico

Well, what do you know? It's Cavs vs. Warriors for No. 1 once again

Cleveland and Golden State (and Minnesota) share best odds to win NBA draft lottery and return to glory. Or something.

Sam Amico

Knicks appear to hope lottery ball will give them shot at LaMelo

Team president Leon Rose to hold good-luck charm for lottery, with top point guard prospect on radar.

Sam Amico

NBA reveals all 14 team representatives for draft lottery

Annual event will be held virtually and be broadcast by ESPN on Thursday evening.

Sam Amico