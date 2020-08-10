Free agent center Holman lands one-year deal in Germany

Free agent center Aric Holman has agreed to a one-year contract with German club ratiopharm Ulm, the team announced.

Holman is 6-foot-10 and went undrafted out of Mississippi State last summer. He attended training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers, but was waived to make room for Dwight Howard.

He then signed with the Dallas Mavericks, was waived, and spent his rookie season with the Texas Legends of the G League -- where he averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Holman is a native of Owensboro, Ky., and played at Owensboro High School.