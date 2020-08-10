AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Free agent center Holman lands one-year deal in Germany

Sam Amico

Free agent center Aric Holman has agreed to a one-year contract with German club ratiopharm Ulm, the team announced.

Holman is 6-foot-10 and went undrafted out of Mississippi State last summer. He attended training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers, but was waived to make room for Dwight Howard.

He then signed with the Dallas Mavericks, was waived, and spent his rookie season with the Texas Legends of the G League -- where he averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Holman is a native of Owensboro, Ky., and played at Owensboro High School.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free agent guard Jackson agrees to contract in Greece

Former Baylor standout and NBA second-round pick has spent extensive time in G League.

Sam Amico

NBA considering March as option for start to 2020-21 season

Idea would be to give fans an opportunity to get back in buildings should fear of coronavirus die down.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Purvis agrees to deal in Italy

Former Orlando Magic shooting guard has also spent time in G League and Israel.

Sam Amico

Harrell returns to Clippers following death of grandmother

Power forward having career season, expected to play large role in Clippers' quest for a title.

Sam Amico

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle compares Luka Doncic to Larry Bird and Jason Kidd

Luka Doncic definitely does have a lot of Larry Bird in his game.

Cameron Fields

NBA announces finalists for MVP award and other performance awards

Giannis Antetokounmpo could become the first player since Steph Curry to win back-to-back MVP awards.

Cameron Fields

Nets to consider hiring Vaughn as next head coach

Interim man reportedly will be candidate once Brooklyn's coaching search begins following season.

Sam Amico

NBA informs teams Dec. 1 remains target date to start next season

League could consider other options, such as neutral sites, depending on fan safety.

Sam Amico

NBA union not interested in sending eight leftover teams to Orlando

Non-playoff contenders continue to be on outside looking in when it comes to getting some run.

Sam Amico

ESPN analyst: LeBron, Kerr and NBA need better understanding of China controversy

High time for open discussions on league's business relationship about China's human rights violations.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest