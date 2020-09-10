SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Afflalo group latest linked to potential purchase of Timberwolves

Sam Amico

An investment group led by former NBA guard Arron Afflalo is in the mix to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Afflalo's group was in talks Wednesday with the Raine Group, a search firm hired by current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to help sell the team, per The Athletic report.

Several interested parties have been identified in recent weeks. That includes Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Daniel Straus.

Taylor is seeking in neighborhood of $1.2 billion for the Timberwolves, per Scott Soshnick of Sportico.

The Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, tentatively slated for mid-November. Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett was also admittedly part of a separate group looking to buy the team.

Taylor, 79, has owned the Timberwolves since 1995. He has stated whoever buys the franchise has to commit to keeping it in Minneapolis. 

“People have inquired who are interested, and very interested and have the money, but they want to move a team,” Taylor told Krawczynski. “They are not a candidate. We’ve made that very clear. In those terms, nothing has changed.”

The WNBA's Minnesota Lynx would be part of the deal.

Soshnick broke the news of Taylor's desire to sell and has been way out in front of this story.

Afflalo, 34, played in the NBA as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from 2007-18 with the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

StrikeOut

NBA ratings outdone by NHL, but Lakers-Rockets offered hope

Weekend shows league can get plenty of eyeballs if LeBron is playing, but most everything else seems to be a struggle.

Sam Amico

Sixers 'seriously' exploring idea of pursing Thunder's Paul

Oklahoma City star veteran reportedly drawing interest from Philadelphia, among a couple others.

Sam Amico

NBA now targeting middle of November for 2020 draft

League releases memo revealing reasons, including needed collective bargaining, for moving date from Oct. 16.

Sam Amico

Clippers expected to pursue trade for Bucks star Antetokounmpo

Los Angeles may be looking to another star to already loaded cast during upcoming offseason.

Sam Amico

Antetokounmpo says he's not looking to move on from Bucks

Milwaukee star suggested he intends to let things play out as he enters final season of contract.

Sam Amico

Lakers-Rockets to start earlier than normal as NFL season kicks off

NBA apparently trying best it can to not pit marquee playoff matchup head-to-head against football opener.

Sam Amico

Hornets roster analysis: Present, potential of backcourt offers promise

Charlotte's guard play this past season, plus the possibility of adding a piece in draft, gives reasons for hope.

Danny Thompson

Ex-Thunder coach Donovan reportedly prefers to stay in NBA

Former Florida coach doesn't seem to be seeking a return to college ranks after stint with Oklahoma City.

Sam Amico

Langdon withdraws from consideration for Kings GM vacancy

New Orleans Pelicans general manager apparently deciding to stick with David Griffin for the time being.

Sam Amico