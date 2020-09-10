Afflalo group latest linked to potential purchase of Timberwolves

An investment group led by former NBA guard Arron Afflalo is in the mix to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Afflalo's group was in talks Wednesday with the Raine Group, a search firm hired by current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to help sell the team, per The Athletic report.

Several interested parties have been identified in recent weeks. That includes Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Daniel Straus.

Taylor is seeking in neighborhood of $1.2 billion for the Timberwolves, per Scott Soshnick of Sportico.

The Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, tentatively slated for mid-November. Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett was also admittedly part of a separate group looking to buy the team.

Taylor, 79, has owned the Timberwolves since 1995. He has stated whoever buys the franchise has to commit to keeping it in Minneapolis.

“People have inquired who are interested, and very interested and have the money, but they want to move a team,” Taylor told Krawczynski. “They are not a candidate. We’ve made that very clear. In those terms, nothing has changed.”

The WNBA's Minnesota Lynx would be part of the deal.

Soshnick broke the news of Taylor's desire to sell and has been way out in front of this story.

Afflalo, 34, played in the NBA as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from 2007-18 with the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.