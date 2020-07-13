Cavs draft-and-stash center Gudaitis officially switches teams

Cleveland Cavaliers draft-and-stash big man Arturas Gudaitis has officially signed with Russian club Zenit St. Peteresburg, the team announced.

Gudaitis, 27, is 6-foot-10 and spent last season with Italian club Olimpia Milan. He has also spent time playing professionally in his native Lithuania.

He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round (No. 47 overall) in 2015. The Cavs were among the dozen or so teams interested in him prior to that draft.

One month after being drafted, Gudiatis' rights were traded to the Sacramento Kings. The Cavs eventually landed him from the Kings in a three-way trade with the Utah Jazz -- which also included Iman Shumpert (to the Kings), Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose (Jazz), and Rodney Hood and George Hill (Cavs).

Gudaitis suffered an ACL injury in February 2019, but was widely considered one of the top centers in Euroleague until tthen, drawing comparison to former Cavs center (and fellow Lithuanian) Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

Gudaitis appeared in 19 games with Olimpia Milano this past season.