Cavs draft-and-stash center Gudaitis officially switches teams

Sam Amico

Cleveland Cavaliers draft-and-stash big man Arturas Gudaitis has officially signed with Russian club Zenit St. Peteresburg, the team announced. 

Gudaitis, 27, is 6-foot-10 and spent last season with Italian club Olimpia Milan. He has also spent time playing professionally in his native Lithuania.

He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round (No. 47 overall) in 2015. The Cavs were among the dozen or so teams interested in him prior to that draft.

One month after being drafted, Gudiatis' rights were traded to the Sacramento Kings. The Cavs eventually landed him from the Kings in a three-way trade with the Utah Jazz -- which also included Iman Shumpert (to the Kings), Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose (Jazz), and Rodney Hood and George Hill (Cavs).

Gudaitis suffered an ACL injury in February 2019, but was widely considered one of the top centers in Euroleague until tthen, drawing comparison to former Cavs center (and fellow Lithuanian) Zydrunas Ilgauskas. 

Gudaitis appeared in 19 games with Olimpia Milano this past season.

Two of 322 players inside NBA campus test positive for virus

League releases statement with details of results from Walt Disney World ahead of return.

Sam Amico

Former first-round pick Nedovic officially signs in Greece

Free agent guard spent 2013-14 with the Golden State Warriors before embarking on career overseas.

Sam Amico

Video: Inside the NBA 'bubble' with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix

SI.com senior insider arrives in Orlando to begin covering league's return at Walt Disney World Resort.

Sam Amico

Suspension to keep NBA insider Wojnarowski off beat for two weeks

Top ESPN reporter won't be paid during punishment for angry email response to Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Hartenstein drawing interest in Spain, China

Former Houston Rockets center/power forward stood out in G League, reportedly seeking NBA return.

Sam Amico

Former Pacers guard Young erupts for 74 points in CBA game

NBA free agent and G League veteran shows he still can fill it up in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Walkup draws NBA interest, may opt out of overseas deal

Former Stephen F. Austin standout has spent time in G League, still under contract with team in Lithuania.

Sam Amico

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear "Equality" on back of jersey during restart

The Milwaukee Bucks have the top record in the NBA ahead of the league's restart.

Cameron Fields

Lakers' Rondo to undergo thumb surgery, expected out 6-8 weeks

Veteran suffers injury in practice as Los Angeles prepares for NBA season return at Walt Disney World.

Sam Amico

Report: Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Marc Gasol is 'fully healed' from hamstring injury

Marc Gasol has had some of his best seasons shooting from the 3-point line while with the Toronto Raptors.

Cameron Fields