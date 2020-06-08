AllCavs
Will assistant coaches be included in NBA's return to season?

Sam Amico

Assistant coaches aren't certain if they'll be allowed to go Orlando when the NBA season resumes, as relayed in a detailed report by Sean Deveney for Forbes.

“Honestly, I don’t know if they’re gonna consider me essential,” one assistant told Deveney. “We’ve got teams who are seven, eight coaches deep, 10 if you count the scouts. They haven’t told us if they’re taking us all. I don’t know how many of us they think they need. I am not sure I want to be there.”

NBA team owners and the players' association agreed to a proposal that will relaunch the season July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort. Twenty-two of the 30 teams were invited to resume the regular season and compete for one of the 16 playoff spots. (There are also expected to a handful of "preseason" games.)

One league source told SI.com last week he expects each team will have at least one assistant coach on the sideline, but perhaps no more than two.

"I would feel safer at Disney World being monitored by the NBA than I would if I were just in Florida, outside Disney," a coach told Deveney. "I know a lot of my fellow coaches don’t think that way but I think it’s the reality.”

