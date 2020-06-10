Hawks GM: Important that our guys get opportunity to play

Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk has joined the voices who say teams not invited to Orlando still need games.

"One of the most important things for our guys is to continue to play,” Schlenk said in a call with reporters.

The Hawks are one of eight teams that were not invited to finish the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort.

The others are the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets.

With this season suspended ... and next season not starting until December ... well, that's a long time without basketball.

That is why the non-attendees are requesting that the league offers a time and place to play some games. It could mean joint practices, a small set of games, or a full-scale summer league.

“Just think about last year," Schlenk said. "(Hawks rookie) De’Andre Hunter, in Summer League, only played about a game-and-a-half before he got hurt. Now he was able to get a ton of minutes, which was great, but Cam (Reddish) was on a minutes restriction for the first half of the season and didn’t play in Summer League. We all saw the growth he had when he was able to play.

“Now if we go another summer where those guys aren’t on the court and able to play — same with Bruno (Fernando), he didn’t get the minutes those other guys had. Summer League obviously isn’t going to happen this year. All of those things are important to our young guys as they continue to get better.”

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff admitted that his franchise is indeed determined to play before the start of next season -- somehow, someway, somewhere.

“Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” Bickerstaff said. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

For the other 22 teams, the season is scheduled to resume July 31, with the NBA draft lottery tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25.