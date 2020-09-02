Schlenk, Hawks interviewing prospects as they await NBA's next steps

Like most everyone whose season is over, the Atlanta Hawks are waiting to see where the NBA offseason will go from here.

Will there be a draft combine? When will the draft actually be held? Will you actually get an opportunity to watch prospects work out, even virtually?

So far, all the Hawks know is where they are drafting -- sixth overall. That, and the draft may be held in mid-October. it may be held later than that, too.

“We’re in kind of an unprecedented time here,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said (via Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal Constitution). “The league has told us they’ll be giving us some more information on the combine. All indications are that it will be virtual in nature, but they haven’t sent out that information yet, so I’m sure we’ll be getting it soon. … About the timeline, we have some hard dates, but those dates obviously can be changed, so there’s a lot of things up in the air.”

Schlenk and the front office decision-makers have been able to interview some of the prospects, but as of now, workouts are off limits.

“We have the sixth pick, but we knew we were going to have a pick in the top eight, and then we have the 50th pick," Schlenk said. "But we’ve talked to almost every kid, probably, that’s going to get drafted in between those two spots. And in a normal year, you wouldn’t get those kids to come to Atlanta to work out because they can only go so many places.

“Agents don’t want kids flying all over the place. So we would get just a group of guys that, no one wants to admit they’re going to be at 50, they all won’t be. If they’re in the second round, they’re in the first half of the second round. We get a lot kids that want to be picked sixth.

“But we’ve been able to talk to way more kids via Zoom just because the travel’s not involved, than in a normal year, we wouldn’t be able to, so I think that’s advantageous in and of itself.”

With the likes of Trae Young, John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and other youngsters, the Hawks might explore trading the pick, if it were to help bring back another veteran. But they can always keep it and add another intriguing piece to a cast with some high hopes.

Still, that's all speculation,. As Schlenk said, the offseason is much like the regular season had been for so long -- one big unknown.