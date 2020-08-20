SI.com
Team owner Gertz wants this to be Hawks' last year in lottery

Sam Amico

Atlanta Hawks owner Jami Gertz is clearly excited about the NBA Draft Lottery but that doesn't mean she wants to keep playing it.

“I think we have such an amazing young core right now, with Trae (Young) and De’Andre (Hunter) and Cam (Reddish) and Kevin (Huerter) and John Collins,” Gertz said, via Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Those five are all 22 years (old) or younger, so we have a very young core, and this lottery pick is going to add to our young core. 

"And this, my prayer is that this is my last season picking the lottery because I think we have all of the elements there and we are developing all of our young players. It was cut short this year."

The Hawks finished 20-47 for the league's fourth-worst record, and therefore have the fourth-best odds to win the lottery at 12.5 percent. The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves (14 percent) are all tied for best odds.

Gertz is an actress who appeared in the films "Lost Boys" and "Less Than Zero," alongside Robert Downey Jr., as well as several sitcoms, including "Seinfeld." She owns the Hawks along with husband Tony Ressler.

She represented the Hawks in last year's lottery, where they fared pretty well by landing Hunter and Reddish. As Gertz noted, it is safe to say the Hawks are young with tons of upside.

You'd have to imagine that Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, an expected top-three pick, is near the top of their draft board -- given his overall talent, potential fit and location (he's an Atlanta native). Memphis center James Wiseman and well-traveled point guard LaMelo Ball are others who have been listed No. 1 in some pre-lottery mock drafts.

For now, though, the Hawks just want someone who will help them avoid being back here next year. No less than the team owner herself says so.

The lottery is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. 

