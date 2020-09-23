Young, Collins and others begin run in bubble, as Hawks announce roster

The Atlanta Hawks are among the eight non-Disney invitees to start preparing for the 2020-21 season in a bubble-like environment, with the announcement of their minicamp roster on Thursday.

While the workouts are all voluntary, the majority of the Hawks' main players will be participating.

The list includes Trae Young, John Collins, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter, as well as Clint Capela, Bruno Fernando, Skal Labbissiere and Brandon Goodwin.

That's about it for the main rotation players -- as Dewayne Dedmon and free-agents-to-be Jeff Teague, DeAndre' Bembry, Treveon Graham and Damian Jones will not attend. (As an aside, Labissiere will also be a free agent.)

Still, the Hawks will make up for the absences with G-Leaguers such as Armoni Brooks, Tahjere McCall, Mark Ogden, Jordan Sibert and Reggis Onwukamuche. Also attending is Charlie Brown Jr., a two-way player when the season was suspended in March.

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce will be leading the practices, along with assistants Chris Jent, Melvin Hunt, Greg Foster, Marlon Garnett, Matt Hill and Nate Babcock.

The Hawks finished 20-47 this past season and own the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, scheduled for Nov. 18.

These in-market minicamps are scheduled to last three weeks.