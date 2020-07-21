Hawks unveil new uniforms with respect to 'treasured past'

The Atlanta Hawks unveiled their new uniforms Tuesday, showing off a jersey that appears very similar to the look they sported from 1978-82.

"As we enter the next era of Hawks basketball, we are returning to our roots," the team said in a statement. "We are paying respect to our treasured past, with our sights focused on a bright future ahead. We are freshening our look while paying homage to the colors most synonymous with the Hawks organization."

I have actually been watching full games from the late 1970s, a few involving the Hawks, and these new uniforms immediately made me smile -- as they look straight out of the era of John Drew, Dan Roundfield, Tree Rollins and coach Hubie Brown.

Check out the Hawks' new look (and history of Hawks uniforms) below: