Free agent guard Dawkins agrees to deal in Germany

Sam Amico

Former Central Florida and G League guard/forward Aubrey Dawkins has agreed to a contract with German club BG Göttingen, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Dawkins is the son of former Duke and NBA guard Johnny Dawkins, formerly the coach at Stanford and currently at UCF.

Aubrey Dawkins is 6-foot-6 and spent this past season as a rookie with the Erie BayHawks. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 37 G League games (23 starts).

Dawkins, 25, signed with the New Orleans Pelicans for summer league after going undrafted in 2019. The Pelicans waived Dawkins in October and allocated him to Erie.

