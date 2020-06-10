AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

For Cavaliers first No. 1 overall pick Carr, it all started in DC

Sam Amico

Today, Austin Carr is simply known as "Mr. Cavalier."

But before Carr became the longtime analyst of FOX Sports Ohio broadcast of Cleveland Cavaliers games, he was the franchise's first No. 1 overall draft pick (1971).

Before that, he was an explosive, high-scoring guard at Notre Dame.

And before that, he was one of the greatest players to ever come out of Washington, D.C.

D.C.-based reporter David Aldridge featured Carr in a piece for The Athletic earlier this week, giving Carr an opportunity to discuss his life and career in basketball.

"When you're that long ago, people forget," Carr, 72, told Aldridge.

But there was nothing forgettable about Carr's game. In his three seasons at Notre Dame, he averaged a whopping 34.6 points on 53 percent shooting. (And remember, this was before the introduction of the 3-point line.)

As a senior, he averaged 38 points and was selected as national player of the year by both the Associated Press and United Press International.

Carr was selected as both AP and UPI Player of the Year as a senior at Notre Dame.
Carr was selected as both AP and UPI Player of the Year as a senior at Notre Dame.

He also erupted for 61 points in his first NCAA Tournament game, a win over nationally ranked Ohio University. He scored 52 in his next game, vs. Kentucky.

His three-game NCAA tourney average his senior season was 41.7 points, as the Fighting Irish made a run to the Final Four.

"For some reason, people just never, they act like it was a ho-hum thing," Carr told Aldridge. "I look at the numbers and go 'wait a minute; you've got to give me a little credit.' ... My best games were in those games, because I really wanted to go to the Final Four. I would be ready to play. I didn't care what happened. We needed one more guy to step up, and I think that would've gotten us over the hump."

There are hundreds of well-known hoopsters from the D.C. area. Along with Carr, the list includes Elgin Baylor, Adrian Dantley, Dave Bing and more recently, Kevin Durant, just to name a few.

acarr06010
Carr, now a FOX Sports Ohio analyst, played for the Cavaliers from 1971-80.

As for his time in Cleveland, Carr was named an NBA All-Star his third season. But as Aldridge explained, "knee and foot injuries took away the best of his prime years with the Cavaliers."

Still, Carr was an integral part of the 1975-76 "Miracle of Richfield" team that also featured Campy Russell, Jim Chones, Foots Walker, Jim Brewer, Bingo Smith and Dick Snyder. That squad, coached by Bill Fitch, was the first to lift pro basketball in Cleveland to new heights.

Carr played for the Cavs from 1971-80, averaging 16.2 points on 45 percent shooting. He remains one of the key faces of the organization today.

There's a reason for that, as Carr perhaps represents Cavs basketball more than any individual ever. And it all started in D.C.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Calipari-to-Knicks chatter still alive, but probably just talk

Kentucky coach likely to stay in college game despite closeness with New York's new front office.

Sam Amico

Warriors eyeing free agents, likely to consider trading pick

Golden State aims to get back near top quickly with wheeling and dealing this offseason, insider says.

Sam Amico

Hawks GM: Important that our guys get opportunity to play

Atlanta joins eight teams not invited to Orlando hoping NBA offers opportunity for games before next season.

Sam Amico

Former Pacers center Whittington signs in Japan

Veteran international big man finds new hoops home overseas.

Sam Amico

Ex-Clippers forward Thompkins signs extension with Real Madrid

NBA free agent and former second-round pick makes announcement on Instagram.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA guard Calathes agrees to three-year deal in Spain

Former Florida standout spent two seasons with Memphis Grizzlies earlier this decade.

Sam Amico

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA forward Hamilton breaks quarantine rules

Former first-round pick reportedly violated guidelines put in place to resume season in Israel.

Sam Amico

Bickerstaff: Cavs motivated, determined to play again before next season

Cleveland coach addresses talk of possible games involving teams not invited to Orlando, as well Cavs' goals.

Sam Amico

Current NBA free agents by position

A look at veteran free agents who are eligible to sign once the league reopens for business.

Sam Amico

NBA considering options for some type of pre-draft combine

League has ideas for prospect "gathering," but nothing yet set in stone, according to report.

Sam Amico