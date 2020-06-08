AllCavs
Free agent forward Daye expected to remain in Italy

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Austin Daye has been drawing NBA interest but will apparently remain overseas anyway.

According to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando, Daye is on the verge of signing a two-year contract extension with Italian club Reyer Venezia.

Daye, 31, has been in talks with at least one NBA team, per Carchia. He can opt out of his Italian contract June 30.

Day is 6-foot-11 and spent the early part of his career with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him with the No. 15 pick in 2009. He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

He was named Italian league MVP in 2019.

The son of former NBA wing Darren Daye, Austin Daye has not played in the NBA since 2015, when he was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers before the season. He carries NBA career averages of 5.2 points and 35 percent shooting on 3-pointers.

Daye played his college ball at Gonzaga.

