Free agent Daye recovers from coronavirus, set to make return

Sam Amico

Free agent small forward Austin Daye has made a full recovery after testing positive for the novel cornavirus, according Italian club Reyer Venezia announced.

Daye tested positive for the virus Aug. 4 and has been in isolation since. He has passed two consecutive tests and can return to the court following a medical check, the team said.

Daye, 31, is 6-foot-11. He agreed to a two-year deal with the club in June and is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 19 games.

He spent the early part of his career with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him with the No. 15 pick in 2009. He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

He was named Italian league MVP in 2019.

The son of former NBA wing Darren Daye, Austin Daye has not played in the NBA since 2015, when he was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers before the season. He carries NBA career averages of 5.2 points and 35 percent shooting on 3-pointers.

Daye played his college ball at Gonzaga.

