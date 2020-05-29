AllCavs
Daye may opt out of Italian contract, return to NBA

Sam Amico

Veteran forward Austin Daye has an opt-out in his contract with Italian club Reyer Venezia and could return to the NBA, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Daye, 31, was named Italian league MVP in 2019.

He has been in talks with an NBA team, per Carchia, and can opt out of his contract in Italy on June 30.

Day is 6-foot-11 and spent the early part of his career with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him with the No. 15 pick in 2009. He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

The son of former NBA wing Darren Daye, Austin Daye has not played in the NBA since 2015, when he was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers before the season. He carries NBA career averages of 5.2 points and 35 percent shooting on 3-pointers.

Daye played his college ball at Gonzaga.

