Former NBA forward Daye tests positive for coronavirus in Italy

Former NBA forward Austin Daye has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in self-quarantine, Italian club Reyer Venezia announced.

Daye, 31, is 6-foot-11. He agreed to a two-year deal with the club in June and is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 19 games.



He spent the early part of his career with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him with the No. 15 pick in 2009. He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

He was named Italian league MVP in 2019.

The son of former NBA wing Darren Daye, Austin Daye has not played in the NBA since 2015, when he was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers before the season. He carries NBA career averages of 5.2 points and 35 percent shooting on 3-pointers.

Daye played his college ball at Gonzaga.