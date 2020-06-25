AllCavs
Current NBA free agents by position

Sam Amico

Current NBA free agents, by position, with age in parentheses. Players are eligible to sign for return of season until Tuesday.

Rookie guard Dort signs four-year contract with Thunder

Undrafted out of Arizona State, first-year player receives partially guaranteed deal.

Sam Amico

Spurs sign veteran center Zeller for run in Orlando

San Antonio four games out of final playoff spot as NBA a little more than a month away from scheduled return.

Sam Amico

Report: Trae Young looking at 'all his options' after agent Omar Wilkes joins Klutch Sports

Trae Young's former agent Omar Wilkes left to be the head of basketball at Klutch Sports.

Cameron Fields

Drummond option good for Drummond but maybe not Cavs

Veteran center offers plenty on the court, but it may mean end of Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.

Sam Amico

Brogdon intends to join Pacers despite positive coronavirus test

Indiana guard says he's progressing well, expects to be ready for when NBA season resumes.

Sam Amico

Knicks' hiring of Worldwide Wes may cement Thibodeau as next coach

Longtime basketball man Wesley will have ear of new New York president Leon Rose.

Sam Amico

Lakers leaning toward signing Smith to replace Bradley

Free agent guard and member of Cavaliers' 2016 title team may be in line to reunite with LeBron James.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Nwaba agrees to two-year deal with Rockets

Achilles injury will keep veteran out of lineup during resumption of NBA season.

Sam Amico

Nets to sign veteran guard Johnson after waiving Pinson

Johnson became free agent after being waived by Suns in February, adds experience to backcourt.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Drummond on contract option: 'I definitely will be in Cleveland'

Veteran center, acquired in February trade with Pistons, says he will pick up option and return.

Sam Amico

