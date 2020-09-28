SI.com
Top draft prospects Ball, Avdija to participate in NBA-operated Combine

Sam Amico

Lottery prospects LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija and R.J. Hampton are among those who will participate in the annual Combine ahead of the Nov. 18 draft. 

This is news because most players projected to go early in the first round generally sit out. For instance, other top prospects such as Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and Obi Toppin will not participate.

Ball is listed to be selected as high as No. 1 overall in several respected mock drafts, and scouts project he's unlikely to be drafted any lower than fourth. Avdija is also viewed as a top-five selection, with Hampton projected to land somewhere in the 10-14 range.

The Combine is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 28 and run through the middle of November, with workouts taking place online and at NBA practice facilities/arenas. The league will oversee the workouts and pre-draft interviews and disperse the information to teams.

The complete list of Combine participants, announced by the NBA, can be found below:

combinelist0928

“While the circumstances surrounding this Combine are unique, we’re excited to creatively deliver a valuable experience for our teams, who have remained flexible through the process, and for prospective draftees who are just beginning their NBA journeys," said NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell.

RELATED | NBA mock draft: Version 2.0

"Players will also take part in an individual on-court program consisting of strength and agility testing, anthropometric measurements, shooting drills and a 'Pro Day' video, all conducted in October at the NBA team facility nearest to a player’s home or interim residence," the NBA said in a statement. "Medical testing and examinations will be performed by NBA-affiliated physicians in the same market."

The NBA also will be using the mobile app HomeCourt for the purpose of analytics and to evaluate shooting for the "Pro Day" video.

"The video, used to showcase a player’s skills, may feature only the individual player (and either a coach or trainer) and can be up to 45 minutes long. HomeCourt is developed by NEX Team, Inc., an NBA strategic partner," the league announced.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

RELATED | NBA Mock Draft: Version 1.0

