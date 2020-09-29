Clippers owner spoke with Leonard, George before firing Rivers

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer called several veterans for feedback, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, before deciding to move on from coach Doc Rivers, according to Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmusik of ESPN.

The Clippers were upset by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals despite building a 3-1 series lead. At first, it appeared Rivers' job was safe.

But apparently Ballmer was having second thoughts, and per ESPN, nothing in his conversations with Leonard or Paul convinced Ballmer to change his mind.

The Clippers officially parted ways with Rivers on Monday -- a move that reportedly caught Rivers by surprise.

That said, ESPN reported that Rivers did not feel comfortable continuing on as coach with the support of the ownership. The decision to part ways with Rivers was ultimately Ballmer's, ESPN added.

Rivers, 58, is reportedly already a candidate for vacancies with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

The Clippers had some high expectations after landing Leonard and George last summer, with some experts calling them the best in all the West. But a fairly uneven season ended in an even bigger playoff disappointment.

Rivers has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 years coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008. He was hired by the Clippers in 2013.

Leonard and George are eligible to become free agents at the end of next season.