Showtime podcast featuring Barnes, Jackson gets renewed

Showtime has agreed to new contracts with former NBA wings Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for the video podcast "All the Smoke," according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

The program is carried by multiple Showtime platforms and features Barnes and Jackson discussing current issues and the NBA, both together and with guests.

Per Mannix, the new deal will run through 2024, with a new episode scheduled for each Thursday.

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson is scheduled to appear on the podcast Sept. 24, Mannix relayed.

Barnes, 40, played in the NBA from 2002-17, including runs with the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Jackson, 42, played in the league from 2000-2014 after spending the first several years of his pro career overseas. He spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Warriors among several others.