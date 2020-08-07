Former NBA guard Davis launches sports-themed TV production division

Former NBA guard Baron Davis has created MiMO Sports, a production division of MiMO Studio that will focus on creating sports-themed content for kids and families, as relayed by Sports Business Journal.

"The venture will produce content that appeals to kids -- from real life stories to sports themed scripted content under the umbrella 'Heroes of the Game,'" SBJ reported. "Already in development is an untitled girls basketball story that will see Davis take on roles as both actor and executive producer."

Davis, 41, retired in 2016 after a stint in the G League that followed an successful NBA career that included runs with the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

He made the All-Star two times and led the NBA steals in 2004 and '07.

As SBJ reported, Davis has served as producer of several documentaries, including “Crips and Bloods: Made in America,” and “Sole Man,” an ESPN 30-for-30 that focused on he life of sneaker exec Sonny Vaccaro.