NBA supporting study to help develop coronavirus vaccine

Sam Amico

NBA team owners and players are supporting a Mayo Clinic study to help develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

The study is for antibodies "to better understand prevalence of coronavirus among players and staff and promote long-term efforts to develop vaccine," Charania reported.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 and while the league is drawing up plans to resume the season, perhaps as late as July, the uncertainty surrounding the virus has everything up in the air.

Teams are expected to reopen practice facilities for individual workouts as early as next week.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thibodeau linked to Knicks, Nets and Rockets

Former Chicago and Minnesota coach reportedly would have an interest in all three potential coaching vacancies.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers seem likely to stay in house to replace Aller

Senior director of basketball operations and noted salary cap expert departing for Knicks.

Sam Amico

Italian league players can start returning to practice facilities

Restrictions eased all across country, allowing athletes to utilize team facilities on individual basis.

Sam Amico

DeRozan names LeBron and Kawhi, among others, for building ultimate player

Spurs shooting guard picked LeBron James four times when he built his ultimate player on ESPN's WYD.

Cameron Fields

Source: Despite rumors, 'no chance' Spurs leaving San Antonio

Shaquille O'Neal's Vegas comments raise eyebrows in San Antonio, but it appears fans have no reason to fear.

Sam Amico

The one time ex-Cavs coach Wilkens decided to double Jordan ... well, it failed

Contrary to popular belief, the Cavaliers didn't always play the Bulls legend straight-up defensively.

Colton Jones

Laimbeer doesn't regret refusing to shake hands with '91 Bulls: 'They're whiners'

Bad Boys Pistons took flak for poor sportsmanship, but former center brushes it off as part of game.

Sam Amico

Shaq: Las Vegas under consideration for NBA relocation

Legendary center says he hears a couple of franchises are up for sale.

Sam Amico

The top five NBA records that are unlikely to be broken

Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan have a plethora of individual accolades and are arguably the NBA's records kings.

Cameron Fields

Vecsey: Pro hoops had plenty to cheer about long before 'The Last Dance' era

Longtime NBA insider says Michael Jordan and the 1990s were great, but not as great as the 1980s.

Sam Amico