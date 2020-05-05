NBA supporting study to help develop coronavirus vaccine

NBA team owners and players are supporting a Mayo Clinic study to help develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

The study is for antibodies "to better understand prevalence of coronavirus among players and staff and promote long-term efforts to develop vaccine," Charania reported.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 and while the league is drawing up plans to resume the season, perhaps as late as July, the uncertainty surrounding the virus has everything up in the air.

Teams are expected to reopen practice facilities for individual workouts as early as next week.