NBA free agency: All available players, by position
Sam Amico
A look at free agents heading into the 2020 offseason, including those with player and team options (age in parentheses).
Centers
- Aron Baynes (34)
- Bismack Biyombo (28)
- Tyson Chandler (38)
- Derrick Favors (29)
- Marc Gasol (35)
- Harry Giles (22)
- Montrezl Harrell (26)
- Udonis Haslem (40)
- John Henson (30)
- Willy Hernangomez (26)
- Dwight Howard (35)
- Serge Ibaka (31)
- Alex Len (27)
- Meyers Leonard (28)
- Ian Mahinmi (34)
- Nerlens Noel (26)
- Kyle O’Quinn (30)
- Jahlil Okafor (24)
- Mason Plumlee (30)
- Tristan Thompson (29)
- Hassan Whiteside (31)
- Ante Zizic (23)
Power Forwards
- Carmelo Anthony (36)
- Davis Bertans (28)
- DeMarre Carroll (34)
- Jared Dudley (35)
- Jeff Green (34)
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (25)
- Paul Millsap (35)
- Marcus Morris (31)
- Markieff Morris (31)
- Patrick Patterson (31)
- Caleb Swanigan (23)
- Noah Vonleh (25)
- Marvin Williams (34)
- Christian Wood (25)
Small Forwards
- Kent Bazemore (31)
- Bruno Caboclo (25)
- Vince Carter (43)
- Wilson Chandler (33)
- Jae Crowder (30)
- Danilo Gallinari (32)
- Treveon Graham (27)
- Maurice Harkless (27)
- Solomon Hill (29)
- Josh Jackson (23)
- Derrick Jones (23)
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (27)
- Kyle Korver (39)
- Andre Roberson (29)
- Glenn Robinson III (26)
- JaKarr Sampson (27)
- Thabo Sefolosha (36)
- Evan Turner (32)
Shooting Guards
- Marco Belinelli (34)
- Alec Burks (29)
- Jordan Clarkson (28)
- Pat Connaughton (27)
- Troy Daniels (29)
- Bryn Forbes (27)
- Langston Galloway (29)
- Joe Harris (29)
- Justin Holiday (31)
- Courtney Lee (35)
- Jordan McRae (29)
- E’Twaun Moore (31)
- Dion Waiters (29)
Point Guards
- D.J. Augustin (33)
- J.J. Barea (36)
- Michael Carter-Williams (29)
- Matthew Dellavedova (30)
- Goran Dragic (33)
- Yogi Ferrell (27)
- Reggie Jackson (30)
- Brandon Knight (29)
- Emmanuel Mudiay (24)
- Shabazz Napier (29)
- Raul Neto (28)
- Gary Payton II (28)
- Jeff Teague (32)
- Fred VanVleet (26)
RESTRICTED
Centers
- Chris Boucher (27)
- Damian Jones (25)
- Thon Maker (23)
- Jakob Poeltl (25)
Power Forwards
- Gary Clark (26)
- Wenyen Gabriel (23)
- Juan Hernangomez (25)
- Alize Johnson (24)
- Skal Labissiere (24)
- Dario Saric (26)
Small Forwards
- DeAndre’ Bembry (26)
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (28)
- Torrey Craig (30)
- Brandon Ingram (23)
- Wesley Iwundu (26)
- Malcolm Miller (27)
- Kenrich Williams (26)
Shooting Guards
- Dwayne Bacon (25)
- Malik Beasley (24)
- Sterling Brown (25)
- Damyean Dotson (26)
- Allonzo Trier (24)
- Denzel Valentine (27)
Point Guards
- Jevon Carter (25)
- Kris Dunn (26)
- Shaquille Harrison (27)
- Frank Jackson (22)
- De’Anthony Melton (22)
- Brad Wanamaker (31)
PLAYER OPTIONS
Point Guards
- Mike Conley (33) — $34,502,132 (Jazz)
- Note: Early termination option
- Rajon Rondo (34) — $2,692,991 (Lakers)
Shooting Guards
- Nicolas Batum (32) — $27,130,434 (Hornets)
- Avery Bradley (30) — $5,005,350 (Lakers)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (27) — $8,493,746 (Lakers)
- DeMar DeRozan (31) — $27,739,975 (Spurs)
- Evan Fournier (28) — $17,150,000 (Magic)
- Austin Rivers (28) — $2,436,046 (Rockets)
- Tony Snell (29) — $12,178,571 (Pistons)
Small Forwards
- James Ennis (30) — $2,130,023 (Magic)
- Tim Hardaway Jr. (28) — $18,975,000 (Mavericks)
- Gordon Hayward (30) — $34,187,085 (Celtics)
- Mario Hezonja (25) — $1,977,011 (Trail Blazers)
- Stanley Johnson (24) — $3,804,150 (Raptors)
- Rodney Hood (28) — $6,003,900 (Trail Blazers)
- Wesley Matthews (34) — $2,692,991 (Bucks)
- Otto Porter (27) — $28,489,239 (Bulls)
Power Forwards
- Anthony Davis (27) — $28,751,774 (Lakers)
- Jerami Grant (26) — $9,346,153 (Nuggets)
- JaMychal Green (30) — $5,005,350 (Clippers)
- James Johnson (33) — $16,047,100 (Timberwolves)
- Mike Muscala (29) — $2,283,034 (Thunder)
- Jabari Parker (25) — $6,500,000 (Kings)
Centers
- Willie Cauley-Stein (27) — $2,286,357 (Mavericks)
- Andre Drummond (27) — $28,751,774 (Cavaliers)
- Enes Kanter (28) — $5,005,350 (Celtics)
- Robin Lopez (32) — $5,005,350 (Bucks)
- JaVale McGee (32) — $4,200,000 (Lakers)
- Kelly Olynyk (29) — $13,598,243 (Heat)
TEAM OPTIONS
Point Guards
- None
Shooting Guards
- Deonte Burton (26) — $1,663,861 (Thunder)
- Hamidou Diallo (22) — $1,663,861 (Thunder)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (23) — $1,663,861 (Pistons)
- Theo Pinson (25) — $1,701,593 (Nets)
- Garrett Temple (34) — $5,005,350 (Nets)
Small Forwards
- Melvin Frazier (24) — $1,663,861 (Magic)
- Abdel Nader (27) — $1,752,950 (Thunder)
Power Forwards
- Cheick Diallo (24) — $1,824,003 (Suns)
- Semi Ojeleye (26) — $1,752,950 (Celtics)
- Bobby Portis (25) — $15,750,000 (Knicks)
Centers
- Frank Kaminsky (27) — $5,005,350 (Suns)
- Jontay Porter (21) — $1,517,981 (Grizzlies)