NBA delivers guidelines for return, life in Orlando 'bubble'

It appears the NBA has worked out most of the kinks for a restart, and barring any further unforeseen circumstances, will indeed resume the season at Walt Disney World at the end of July.

That is why the league sent out a document of more than 100 pages, letting everyone know where things stand once the ball starts bouncing in Orlando.

The document was obtained by ESPN and The Athletic, and here are some of its finer points:

First, everyone will be subject to a quarantine and must remain on the Disney campus while they have games. (Once you leave, you can only re-enter after a self-quarantine lasting 10 days.) So the NBA has set up an anonymous hotline that will allow others on campus to report those who are in violation of the guidelines.

Um, OK.

Anyway, teams will be able to bring traveling parties of up to 37 people. That includes the 17-man roster, coaches, trainers, equipment managers and possibly front-office members (GMs, assistant GMs, and so on).

As an interesting aside, teams will be allowed to add two people to their party if they advance past the second round of the playoffs, per ESPN.

If a team staff member opts not to travel to Orlando, the team can determine whether or not to continue paying that member, per ESPN. The players, of course, will not face any sort of punishment or stop in pay should they opt not to play.

Finally, a number of leisure activities will be available for those inside the NBA bubble. As HoopsRumors outlined, "decks of cards will have to be disposed after use, doubles games of ping-pong won’t be permitted, and no caddies or sharing of balls and clubs will be allowed during golfing."

Basically, it appears as if the 22 teams making the trip, jostling for playoff seeding and a championship have all the necessary guidelines in place, with the league answering the majority of questions.

About the only thing left is to play ball.