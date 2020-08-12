AllCavs
All players tested in NBA's Orlando bubble again negative for virus

Sam Amico

For the fourth straight week, all players inside the Orlando bubble on the NBA's Disney campus have tested negative for the coronavirus, the league announced in a statement.

The league said 342 players were tested.

Per the statement, should a player receive a positive test, "he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association."

Twenty-two teams resumed the season in late July with eight seeding games apiece. The playoffs are slated to begin on Monday, with Oct. 12 being the last possible date for the Finals.

