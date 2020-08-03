NBA reportedly spent $150 million for setup inside Orlando bubble

The NBA's outlay was $150 million to bring back pro basketball inside the Orlando bubble on the Disney campus, as relayed by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Twenty-two teams are currently resuming the season, with an end date of Oct. 12 for the last possible Finals game. The playoffs are scheduled to tip off Aug. 13.

Marchand wrote an in-depth piece on what ESPN and TNT are doing to make the broadcasts of games inside the bubble possible. That includes ESPN erecting "30-plus infrastructures inside and outside the three arenas that house the courts," he reported.

Those calling the games for ESPN are seated what would be the equivalent of 12 rows up in a normal NBA arena, Marchand added.

"Throughout the three courts, ESPN will utilize more than 60 robotic cameras. There are around 200 ESPN staffers working on the event, nearly 20 of them are on-the-air," Marchand reported. "The hope is to make it feel like a huge event."

Several industry insiders told SI that ratings for games involving LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have met the networks' high hopes, though broadcasts of games involving other teams have produced mostly poor national ratings.

Regional networks are also being provided with feeds from some of the games.

"ESPN and Turner — which tipped off with Thursday’s first regular-season restart game — are not only responsible for their broadcasts, but also for the 22 regional sports networks, so any basketball you watch over the coming months will have their imprint on them," Marchand wrote.