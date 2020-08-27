SI.com
No decision reached after players boycott, meet on Disney campus

Sam Amico

Following a boycott of playoff games, NBA players gathered inside a ballroom on the Disney campus to determine the fate of the season, but have not come away with a firm decision, as relayed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The meeting lasted about three hours before wrapping up shortly before 11 p.m. EST.

While the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers each voted to boycott the remainder of the playoffs, the voting "was considered more of a polling, than a final vote," Wojnarowski reported.

With that, everything still appears to be very much undecided.

Players from multiple teams met to determine the fate of the season after boycotting playoff games Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks became the first to do so, in protesting social justice and racial issues, and trying to enact change.

Per Wojnarowski, "so far" there appears to be momentum on at least postponing the three playoff games scheduled for Thursday.

The NBA said in a statement that the games were indeed "postponed," indicating they would be made up at a later date. But that decision seems to be up to the players.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard and players' union president Chris Paul, Miami Heat forward and union VP Andre Iguodala, Bucks forward Kyle Korver and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers were among those to speak at the meeting, according to Wojnarowski. Others who were said to have spoken -- Lakers star LeBron James and Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

James left the meeting after voting, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Among themes in meeting: NBPA explained financial implications of ending season, including possible lockout next year," Wojnarowski reported. "Chris Paul on leaving meeting unified; CJ McCollum on needing a plan of action. Doc Rivers on using platform, voting, holding police accountable."

Bucks players also called for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene and address “issues of police accountability, brutality, and criminal justice reform.”

Multiple team owners showed support for the boycotts, with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss saying on Twitter that she stood by the players "today and always."

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that the defending Toronto Raptors may leave the Disney campus altogether. The Raptors are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 slated for Thursday.

While owners, coaches and even referees showed support for the players, "expect there to be reminders to union officials in the coming hours: If the season is stopped short, there will be significant financial ramifications," Mannix wrote.

The NBA Board of Governors has also reportedly scheduled a special meeting for Thursday.

