NBA giving players right to sit out season without penalty

Twenty-two NBA teams will resume the season at the end of July but that doesn't mean all the NBA players will be there.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium, the league is giving the players the option on whether to return with the rest of the season.

Players opting not to do so must notify their teams by June 24, a week from Wednesday. Any such players will not be disciplined or have their salaries reduced, Charania wrote.

The season is scheduled to resume July 31 at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

Multiple sources have told SI.com that the league would consider using replacement players, if necessary.

"Two categories of non-participating NBA players who will not have their salary reduced: 'Protected Players' and 'Excused Players,' who are believed to be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 from team/experts," Charania reported, adding that June 25 is the deadline for an excused absence.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed confidence that the season would resume despite the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest.

"Listen, it's not an ideal situation," Silver said during an ESPN appearance Monday. "We are trying to find a way to our own normalcy in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of essentially a recession or worse with 40 million unemployed, and now with enormous social unrest in the country.

"And so as we work through these issues, I can understand how some players may feel, that it's not for them ... it may be for family reasons, it may be for health reasons they have, or it may be because they feel -- as some players have said very recently -- that their time is best spent elsewhere."

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly held a call last week with more than 80 players, questioning the league's return to play. One player on the call, Utah Jazz forward Ed Davis, told Hoopshype he is "99.9 percent sure" play will resume despite that call.

"Things are changing around us," Silver said. "The social unrest in the country was -- in the same way we never could have predicted the pandemic would unfold, in the way it has -- what's happened since George Floyd's death is also unprecedented.

"I'm incredibly sympathetic and empathetic to what's happening in people's lives. And in the midst of all that, to say, 'We're looking for an opportunity to restart this league, to try to move forward with crowning a champion,' it's not top of mind for a lot of people."