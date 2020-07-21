G League players form union with assist from NBPA

The NBA G League players have formed a union with the help of the NBA Players Association.

The G League union will be "temporarily" named the Basketball Players Union, the NBPA announced in a release.

"Approximately 80 percent of G League players voted to authorize the BPU to serve as their collective bargaining representative," the statement read. "Further, the NBA G League agreed to voluntarily recognize the BPU as the players’ representative.

"These players will now have the benefit of the many protections afforded to union-represented employees and the right to collectively bargain on a variety of matters, including, but not limited to, salaries, benefits and other working conditions."

Players on the G League select team, comprised of preps-to-pros prospects, will also be part of the union.

“We are extremely pleased that our brothers in the G League elected to form their own union,” said Memphis forward Anthony Tolliver, who serves as secretary-treasurer of the NBPA’s executive committee. “The many NBA players with prior experience in the G League can personally attest to the value an organized union brings to players' careers."

Players on two-way contracts or on G League assignment from a parent team will continue to be represented by the NBPA.

The G League consists of 28 teams.