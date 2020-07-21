AllCavs
GM Report

G League players form union with assist from NBPA

Sam Amico

The NBA G League players have formed a union with the help of the NBA Players Association.

The G League union will be "temporarily" named the Basketball Players Union, the NBPA announced in a release.

"Approximately 80 percent of G League players voted to authorize the BPU to serve as their collective bargaining representative," the statement read. "Further, the NBA G League agreed to voluntarily recognize the BPU as the players’ representative. 

"These players will now have the benefit of the many protections afforded to union-represented employees and the right to collectively bargain on a variety of matters, including, but not limited to, salaries, benefits and other working conditions."

Players on the G League select team, comprised of preps-to-pros prospects, will also be part of the union.

“We are extremely pleased that our brothers in the G League elected to form their own union,” said Memphis forward Anthony Tolliver, who serves as secretary-treasurer of the NBPA’s executive committee. “The many NBA players with prior experience in the G League can personally attest to the value an organized union brings to players' careers."

Players on two-way contracts or on G League assignment from a parent team will continue to be represented by the NBPA.

The G League consists of 28 teams.

Morris set to join Lakers teammates in Orlando bubble

Veteran forward reportedly had been absent but headed to campus; Lakers scrimmage Mavericks this week.

Sam Amico

Hawks unveil new uniforms with respect to 'treasured past'

The Atlanta Hawks unveiled their new uniforms Tuesday, showing off a jersey that appears very similar to the look they sported from 1978-82.

Sam Amico

Former first-round pick Baldwin agrees to deal in Germany

Free agent guard spent this past season in Greece, has also played for Grizzlies and Trail Blazers.

Sam Amico

All 346 players inside NBA bubble test negative for coronavirus

Good news emerges from Walt Disney World campus following latest round of testing.

Sam Amico

MattySolo

Podcast: Talkin' NBA restart, season-ending awards, Jazz and more

Joined Spencer Checketts on ESPN 700 out of Salt Lake City to discuss all things NBA on the Disney campus.

Sam Amico

Mitchell can stay with Jazz to fulfill title dreams, analyst says

Utah continues to prove it is willing to put winning pieces around star guard, according to former center Kendrick Perkins.

Sam Amico

Kings awaiting MRI results following Bagley foot injury

Second-year big man hurt right foot during practice Sunday inside Orlando bubble as Sacramento awaits restart.

Sam Amico

Westbrook ready to join Rockets in Orlando bubble

All-Star guard to join James Harden, Houston on Disney campus after recovering from coronavirus.

Sam Amico

Former Bulls forward Murphy agrees to deal in Japan

One-time Florida standout has chased game across globe, lands new deal after sitting out last season.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers owner Gilbert 'turning up pressure' for improvement

After finishing with 19 wins in each of the past two seasons, Cleveland reportedly expected to start competing.

Sam Amico