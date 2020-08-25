SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NBA contemplating baseball-like sets of games for next season

Sam Amico

The NBA could institute a schedule for next season where teams would play regular-season "series" in the same city, similar to the format used by Major League Baseball, as relayed by Jabari Young of CNBC.

Such an arrangement would primarily consist of back-to-back games between the same opponents in the same arena.

NBA executive Byron Spruell admitted to Young that the league is considering the idea, learning about potential enhancements to the schedule as it watches play inside the Orlando bubble.

"The NBA is paying attention to why competition is fresh and exciting, and it’s partly due to the lack of travel, which takes a toll on players’ bodies," Young reported. "The league tried to adjust the schedule over the years but has yet to find a cure for 'load management.'"

For now, the league is targeting an early December tipoff to the 2020-21 season, though that date could be pushed back to Christmas Day or perhaps even MLK Jr. Day in the middle of January.

Either way, modifications to the schedule appear to be on the way. The goal, of course, would be to return games to home arenas and have each team again play 82 games.

“With change and opportunity comes innovation and experience,” Spruell told Young. “So, having this experience around being on a campus, with health and safety first – there are a lot of learnings that make you think about, and if we’re ever able to get back to 82 games in-market, that’s great."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA considering making play-in games permanent part of future

Success of Blazers-Grizzlies matchup has league thinking about adding event for the long term.

Sam Amico

Ex-Grizzlies minority owner nearing purchase of Timberwolves

Investment group headed by Daniel Strauss, current owner Glen Taylor reportedly finalizing sale documents.

Sam Amico

NBA insider Beck among Bleacher Report layoffs

Company doing away with B/R Mag, could re-assign those cut to another part of the brand.

Sam Amico

Sixers likely to stick with both Embiid and Simmons, for now

Philadelphia appears to determined to see if dynamic young duo can soar under new coach.

Sam Amico

Lue could have 'inside track' on 76ers' coaching vacancy

Tyronn Lue, Philadelphia said to have mutual interest; Jay Wright, Ime Udoka among others linked to job.

Sam Amico

Brown, Brand address Brown's firing after seven seasons with 76ers

Brett Brown indicates he is pleased with progress team made; Sixers owner Josh Harris calls it "a difficult decision."

Sam Amico

NBA ratings up in primetime, but still down 30 percent overall

Playoffs giving league boost in viewership, unless they are on broadcast during daytime hours.

Sam Amico

Opposing exec 'strongly' doubts Cavs will keep No. 5 draft pick

Cleveland doesn't exactly want to add another unproven youngster to a roster that already has some.

Sam Amico

Knicks, Pistons, Suns expected to pursue Raptors guard VanVleet

Toronto standout headed for unrestricted free agency during offseason, sure to draw lots of interest.

Sam Amico

Michigan's Howard: I'm not exploring NBA coaching opportunities

Former Miami Heat assistant says he fully intends to remain with Wolverines despite interest from the pros.

Sam Amico