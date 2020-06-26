NBA to reveal schedule for remainder of season Friday evening

The NBA will release the remaining 2019-20 schedule Friday on ESPN at 7 p.m. EST.

Per an ESPN press release:

"The one-hour show will reveal the game matchups and the national television schedule for the NBA seeding games. The show features ESPN’s NBA Countdown team, including host Maria Taylor, analyst Jalen Rose and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, in studio. Analysts Paul Pierce and Jay Williams will appear remotely."

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of July. The league and players union officially announced the return in a statement Friday afternoon.

Each team will play eight "seeding" games staring July 30, followed by the playoffs. The league announced the last possible date for a Finals game as Oct. 13.

Here is what the league said about the format of the remainder of the season in its release:

"At the conclusion of the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages across regular-season games and seeding games will be the first through seventh seeds for the NBA Playoffs for that conference.

"If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage (regular-season games and seeding games) in a conference is more than four games ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference, then the team with the eighth-best winning percentage would be the eighth playoff seed in that conference.

"If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage in a conference (Team 8) is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference (Team 9), then those two teams would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the eighth playoff seed in the conference. The play-in tournament will be double elimination for Team 8 and single elimination for Team 9.

"The NBA’s standard playoff tiebreaker procedures will be used to break any ties on the basis of winning percentage."