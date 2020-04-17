Suddenly, NBA Reportedly Optimistic About Resuming Season

Optimism is growing among both NBA team owners and players that the season can in fact be saved, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The NBA suspended play March 11, but reportedly is eyeing a return, likely in empty arenas, even if it means resuming in July.

The league's board of governors is meeting via video conference Friday, per Amick.

"In the interest of full transparency, I didn't poll every owner, player or agent out there. Not even close," Amick wrote. "But in making the rounds with some of the more prominent people in those communities, I quickly found it apparent that there's a shared goal of finding a way of finishing this campaign and a widespread sense that it's still feasible."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported two weeks ago that things were looking glum. And commissioner Adam Silver recently told TNT's Ernie Johnson that the NBA wouldn't begin to know if a return would be possible before May.

It is believed the league could finish the 2019-20 season as late as October if it were to begin again.

Basically, with government officials starting to suggest that America may soon be re-opening for business, the NBA may still have hope.

Clearly, everyone involved in the league -- and anyone who cares about pro sports in general -- is banking on that indeed being the case.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.