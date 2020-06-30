NBA refusing to allow mandatory OTAs for teams left out of Orlando return

The NBA and players' association are refusing to allow the eight teams not resuming the season to make organized team activities mandatory, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The New York Knicks were one of those teams, Berman reported.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of July. Eight others won't be joining. Along with the Knicks, the uninvited list includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

But those eight teams admittedly been pushing the league something, anything before the 2020-21 season tips off, expected to be around the start of December.

Right now, though, nothing has been decided -- and any workouts involving players on those eight teams are strictly voluntary.

"The eight teams not involved in the Orlando restart were pushing for mandatory Organized Team Activities to make up for missing out on the Orlando restart," Berman reported. "But the NBA and its players association won’t allow any of it to be mandatory, according to sources."

Berman added that the idea of a summer league-style tournament was broached, but that the Knicks didn't necessarily want to be a part of it.

"The Knicks were only interested in staging a week of minicamp with their young players after late July and did not want games," Berman reported. "That way a new coach could get a feel for his team before the Nov. 6 opening of camp."

The Knicks are under new management, headed by chief of basketball operations Leon Rose. They have also started their coaching search. The list of candidates reportedly includes Tom Thibodeau, Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson.