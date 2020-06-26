AllCavs
NBA, union officially finalize plans to resume season at Disney

Sam Amico

The NBA and the players union announced they have completed plans to resume the season at Walt Disney World near Orlando at the end of July.

Twenty-teams have been invited and the restart will tip off Thursday, July 30. Each team will play eight regular-season or "seeding" games, followed by the playoffs. The last possible date of the Finals is Oct. 13, the league announced.

The league also announced an agreement with Disney in which the Arena, Field House and Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex the venues for all games.

"We have worked together with the players association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. 

“We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections.” 

Union executive director Michele Roberts added that the players share the league's excitement about a return.

“It has taken true collaboration between the League and the Union -- special kudos to our Executive Committee and several other team reps -- along with the continued support and assistance from medical experts, public health officials and many others," Roberts said.

"Additionally, our platform in Orlando presents a unique opportunity to extend the ongoing fight against systemic racism and police brutality in this country. We will continue to work with our players and the League to develop specific plans in Orlando as well as long-term initiatives to bring about real change on these issues.”

The following is the format to the season, as explained in the NBA's release:

"At the conclusion of the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages across regular-season games and seeding games will be the first through seventh seeds for the NBA Playoffs for that conference. 

"If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage (regular-season games and seeding games) in a conference is more than four games ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference, then the team with the eighth-best winning percentage would be the eighth playoff seed in that conference.

"If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage in a conference (Team 8) is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference (Team 9), then those two teams would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the eighth playoff seed in the conference. The play-in tournament will be double elimination for Team 8 and single elimination for Team 9.

"The NBA’s standard playoff tiebreaker procedures will be used to break any ties on the basis of winning percentage."

