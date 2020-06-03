NBA planning 22 teams with regular season, playoffs at Walt Disney World

It's all becoming a little clearer for the NBA, as commissioner Adam Silver has a proposal ready to go for a call with team owners on Thursday, according to Adrian Wojnarowaski of ESPN.

The plan reportedly goes like this:

Twenty-two of the league's 30 teams will travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., to resume the 2019-20 season. Play would begin July 31.

Each of those 22 teams would play eight regular season games before entering the playoffs. This would be for the purpose of playoff seeding.

The 22 teams would be comprised of the 16 teams that would've made the playoffs at the hiatus on March 11, and the next six best records at that time.

So, that's the 16 teams with the best records, along with the following six -- the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs, all out of the Western Conference, as well as the Washington Wizards out of the East.

Once the regular season is wrapped up, the playoffs will get underway. However, there is a possibility of a play-in tournament, should the team with the ninth-best record finish less than four games back of the No. 8 playoff, Wojnarowski reported.

He added that the Board of Governors is expected to approve this plan.

Since the number of extra teams being invited to Orlando from the West (five) will outweigh the teams from the East (one), it's easy to wonder if the playoffs will still to be broken down into conferences, as has always been the case.

Meanwhile, per Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, the NBA plans to use two different Disney gyms with multiple games per day to finish the regular season.

The playoffs would consist of two-to-four games per day in the early rounds, Smith added, citing a Disney source. Smith is a former longtime Walt Disney World employee.

Oct. 12 will be the last possible day for the Finals, Wojnarowki reported. Silver's call with team owners is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday and be followed by a vote.

Non-playoff contenders such as the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and others will not be invited to Orlando. They may not play another game until late December, when the 2020-21 season is expected to begin.