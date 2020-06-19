AllCavs
NBA lays off multitude of behind-the-scenes employees

Sam Amico

The NBA has laid off what is believed to be more than 100 employees, most of whom work are believed to work behind the scenes.

The events, ticketing and team business staffs were among those hit the hardest, according to reports.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed the layoffs, though he didn’t specify a number or give a reason.

“We are restructuring certain functions at the league office to better align with changes in our business, particularly around digital media, and be well-positioned for future growth,” Bass said.

One former employee spoke to the New York Daily News about the layoffs.

“It wasn’t a complete surprise, but the timing of it was like, wow, the ballsiness of the timing of this — you got two leagues restarting [the NBA and the WNBA],” the person said. “A good portion of these people laid off were vital.”

It’s unclear if the layoffs were a result of the coronavirus pandemic or were simply a measure to cut costs. 

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month.

