Beilein in Running for Wake Forest Coaching Vacancy?

Wake Forest is being mentioned regularly as the next stop for former Michigan and Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein, who stepped aside from his lone NBA job after 54 games.

Wake Forest fired Danny Manning, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, on Saturday.

Beilein left his position as Cavs coach in February after several rough patches, including his referring to players as "thugs" during a film session. Beilein said he misspoke -- though if he hadn't lost the team before then, he seemingly did on that night.

Cavs power forward Kevin Love was among those unhappy playing for Beilein, according to multiple sources and reports.

Beilein went just 14-40 with the Cavs before being reassigned within the organization, at least for the rest of the season, after inking a five-year deal last summer.

But Beilein has experienced a great deal of success in four decades of coaching the college game -- compiling a 278-150 record in 12 seasons at Michigan, and guiding the Wolverines to two trips to the NCAA championship game.

One of his most notable NCAA tournament victories actually came over Wake Forest in 2005, when Beilein and West Virginia stunned Chris Paul and the Demon Deacons in the Sweet Sixteen.

Cavs assistant GM Mike Gansey was one of the stars of that Mountaineers team and was instrumental in helping bring Beilein to the Cavs.

Many around college basketball (and even the NBA) believe that Beilein will not only resurface in the NCAA next year, but have his pick of some the nation's elite programs.

