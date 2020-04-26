AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Beilein in Running for Wake Forest Coaching Vacancy?

Sam Amico

Wake Forest is being mentioned regularly as the next stop for former Michigan and Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein, who stepped aside from his lone NBA job after 54 games.

Wake Forest fired Danny Manning, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, on Saturday.

Beilein left his position as Cavs coach in February after several rough patches, including his referring to players as "thugs" during a film session. Beilein said he misspoke -- though if he hadn't lost the team before then, he seemingly did on that night.

Cavs power forward Kevin Love was among those unhappy playing for Beilein, according to multiple sources and reports. 

Beilein went just 14-40 with the Cavs before being reassigned within the organization, at least for the rest of the season, after inking a five-year deal last summer.

But Beilein has experienced a great deal of success in four decades of coaching the college game -- compiling a 278-150 record in 12 seasons at Michigan, and guiding the Wolverines to two trips to the NCAA championship game.

One of his most notable NCAA tournament victories actually came over Wake Forest in 2005, when Beilein and West Virginia stunned Chris Paul and the Demon Deacons in the Sweet Sixteen. 

Cavs assistant GM Mike Gansey was one of the stars of that Mountaineers team and was instrumental in helping bring Beilein to the Cavs.

Many around college basketball (and even the NBA) believe that Beilein will not only resurface in the NCAA next year, but have his pick of some the nation's elite programs.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Allowing Some Teams to Reopen Practice Facilities May 1

Organizations can conduct individual workouts beginning Friday, provided they are located in states that have eased restrictions.

Sam Amico

Open Floor Podcast: 'Last Dance' Impressions and NBA Name Games

A Sports Illustrated discussion on the first two episodes of the wildly popular Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary.

Sam Amico

Deadline Looms for NBA Draft Early-Entry Candidates

The NBA draft could potentially be moved to a later date, but the deadline to declare apparently remains the same.

Sam Amico

Flashback: Cavaliers Edge Pistons for Sweep Victory

On this day in 2016, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the rest took their first step toward winning the title.

Sam Amico

Feeling a draft: The NBA's high-profile links to the NFL's gala

Pat Riley and others experienced both a taste of the pro basketball and pro football before settling on notable careers.

Colton Jones

Jordan intends to donate proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to charity

Bulls legend giving back following success of 10-part documentary based on 1997-98 team.

Sam Amico

Kobe documentary similar to 'The Last Dance' could be next

Camera crew tagged along with late Lakers legend during his final two NBA seasons.

Sam Amico

G League aims to create entire division of select preps-to-pros stars

Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd may be just the start of new trend in pro hoops, according to report.

Sam Amico

How 2000s NBA champions stack up against dynasty Bulls

Plenty of great teams emerged following Chicago's run to six championships during the 1990s. But are any of those 2000s squads better?

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Aller agrees to chief strategist position with Knicks

Longtime Cleveland front office man is expected to play major role with Leon Rose in New York.

Sam Amico