Cavaliers almost certainly have 76ers star Simmons on radar

Sam Amico

Things have been shaky lately for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers would love to acquire a young star. Could it be a match made in basketball heaven?

Well, why not?

According to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, the Cavs would "have interest" in 76ers guard/forward Ben Simmons should the 76ers actually make Simmons available.

And it's no secret that the 76ers might do just that this offseason.

Simmons, 23, is 6-foot-10 and often runs the point. Actually, he currently is sidelined after injury his left knee and is out for the remainder of the season.

Simmons had moved from primary ballhandler to power forward once the season resumed earlier this month, replacing regular starter Al Horford in the process. But regardless of position, Simmons is an outstanding passer, excellent scorer and an All-Star who can help you win games.

Simmons also knows Cleveland -- at least a little bit. He is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports and Paul is a Cleveland native. Simmons even worked out at Garfield Heights High School at least once. That was prior to the 2016 draft, when the 76ers chose him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Granted, despite underachieving, the 76ers wouldn't just give away Simmons, as Fedor noted.

"But the Cavs believe they have enough to assemble an enticing package, especially with recent first-rounders littering the roster, a top six pick coming in October and a future first from the Milwaukee Bucks," Fedor wrote.

Now, before we get carried away, it should be noted the Cavs were pleased with the progress they were making under coach J.B. Bickerstaff prior to the NBA hiatus. It's true they finished with a record of 19-46, but they had won five of their final 11 after Bickerstaff took over.

They are totally open to staying the course and seeing what becomes of youngsters such as Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and even Dylan Windler, who missed his entire first season with a lower leg injury.

But Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman (and Bickerstaff) want to start at least thinking about the playoffs. A talent such as Simmons could turn that into reality quickly.

Overall, a Cavs trade for Simmons is still a long shot. There's no telling of the 76ers actually want to move on. 

Still, it's something to keep eye on this offseason. Truth is, the Cavs have the assets to make any team that's not winning championships to think about restocking the roster. That description seems to fit the 76ers of this season.

"One executive who spoke with cleveland.com believes the Sixers will need to choose between Simmons and Joel Embiid -- if Philly has an earlier-than-expected playoff exit," Fedor reported.

