Ex-Thunder coach Donovan reportedly prefers to stay in NBA

Sam Amico

Former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan is seeking an NBA job and not looking to return to the college game, according to Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

Donovan and the Thunder parted ways Tuesday after he led a team that was expected to play the draft lottery to the playoffs. Donovan's contract expired and the sides could not come to terms on an extension.

Goodman reported that Donovan's "preference" is to stay in the NBA. Donovan, 55, was an assistant under Rick Pitino at Kentucky (1989-94), before becoming head coach at Marshall (1994-96).

He then coached Florida from 1996-2015 before coming to the Thunder, leading the Gators to back-to-back NCAA championships. He compiled a 247-153 record in five seasons with the Thunder.

Along with the Thunder, the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have coaching vacancies.

Donovan could become a prime candidate for the Bulls' vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

