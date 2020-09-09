SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Despite inspiring run from Thunder, Donovan out as coach

Sam Amico

After leading his team to the NBA's most surprising season and being voted co-Coach of the Year by his peers, Billy Donovan is out as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Donovan's contract is due to expire this offseason, which for the Thunder, began last week -- when they were eliminated in seven games by the rival Houston Rockets in the first round of the West playoffs.

But no one predicted the Thunder would get even that far, as they traded away stars Russell Westbrook (to the Rockets) and Paul George (to the LA Clippers) last offseason. They also played through a season in which point guard Chris Paul was mentioned frequently in trade rumors.

But instead of a trade, the 35-year old Paul became the team's MVP, leading by example and playing some inspiring basketball.

Wojnarowski reported that talks between Thunder management and Donovan were "described as collaborative and realistic."

But they were fruitful, as perhaps the league's best coaching job is going unrewarded.

Donovan came to the NBA after a career as a college coach, most recently at the University of Florida, where he won two national championships.

Donovan will be a significant commodity on the open NBA market, and could become a candidate among the openings in Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Indiana.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

StrikeOut

Community Dribbles: So, where do the Bucks go from here?

Despite compiling NBA's best regular season record for second straight year, Milwaukee bounced yet again.

Sam Amico

NBA announces All-Defensive teams

League reveals it’s top 10 defenders, with Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way.

Sam Amico

Nets free agent Chandler finalizing deal with Chinese club

Veteran forward appeared in 35 games with Brooklyn this past season, apparently set to return to former team.

Sam Amico

Langdon, Booth among those Kings seek to interview for GM role

A pair of Cleveland Cavaliers former assistant general managers said to be on radar of Sacramento.

Sam Amico

Jamison: LeBron's 2010 decision to split left Cavs feeling numb

Former forward recalls aftermath of when LeBron took off for Miami Heat as unrestricted free agent.

Sam Amico

NBA has come a long way as ESPN celebrates 41st anniversary

It may be hard to believe today, but league and network were both struggling to get noticed during early run together.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Notes: Toppin, draft, 2k21 rankings, training camp

Cleveland could consider University of Dayton power forward with No. 5 pick, though he certainly won't be only option.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Paul agrees to deal with Chinese club

Former Illinois standout has played in NBA with Spurs and G League with Canton Charge after going undrafted.

Sam Amico

NBA to allow guests for coaching staffs, front offices in bubble

The league will allow team coaching and front office staff members to have guests on the Disney campus.

Sam Amico