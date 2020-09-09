Despite inspiring run from Thunder, Donovan out as coach

After leading his team to the NBA's most surprising season and being voted co-Coach of the Year by his peers, Billy Donovan is out as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Donovan's contract is due to expire this offseason, which for the Thunder, began last week -- when they were eliminated in seven games by the rival Houston Rockets in the first round of the West playoffs.

But no one predicted the Thunder would get even that far, as they traded away stars Russell Westbrook (to the Rockets) and Paul George (to the LA Clippers) last offseason. They also played through a season in which point guard Chris Paul was mentioned frequently in trade rumors.

But instead of a trade, the 35-year old Paul became the team's MVP, leading by example and playing some inspiring basketball.

Wojnarowski reported that talks between Thunder management and Donovan were "described as collaborative and realistic."

But they were fruitful, as perhaps the league's best coaching job is going unrewarded.

Donovan came to the NBA after a career as a college coach, most recently at the University of Florida, where he won two national championships.

Donovan will be a significant commodity on the open NBA market, and could become a candidate among the openings in Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Indiana.