Blazers' McCullom In Favor Of Play-In Tournament For Eighth Seed

Sam Amico

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCullom said he is in favor of a play-in tournament for the eighth seed of the playoffs should the NBA season resume.

"We had 16 games left to make a run," McCollum told Rachel Nichols of ESPN. "We had a lot of guys that were hurt, that were supposed to come back the week the season was shut down."

The Trail Blazers (29-37) trailed the Memphis Grizzlies by 3.5 games for the final playoff spot when the coronavirus suspended the season March 11.

"So I wouldn't mind playing in a single-game elimination, or best-of-three, or whatever the case may be to qualify for the eighth seed," McCollum said.

McCollum, Damian Lillard and the Blazers advanced to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors last season.

McCollum is a native of Canton, Ohio, and product of GlenOak High School.

While commissioner Adam Silver said last month he is hopeful of resuming the regular season, the NBA is still determining its next steps.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

