Trail Blazers Notes: Little, Hejonza, offseason, draft

Nassir Little didn't make a real impact as rookie this past season, but his defense makes him an intriguing member of the Portland Trail Blazers moving forward, wrote Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian.

Little appeared in just 48 games this past season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. As Fentress noted, Little didn't play after the hiatus in March because of dehydration.

Still, at one point headed into the 2019 draft, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard was viewed as a potential lottery pick. Somehow, he dropped to the Blazers all the way to No. 25.

It's unknown what the future holds for some of the Blazers' wings, such as veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, shooting guard Rodney Hood and especially, small forward Trevor Ariza. Either way, the Blazers still have hopes for Little, who entered the draft after just one up-and-down season at North Carolina.

(One scout told SI.com that Little seemed to :"just be going through the motions and waiting for the draft" while with the Tar Heels.)

An area in which Little will need to improve is his outside shooting. He was just 23.7 percent on 3-pointers.

"The hope moving forward must be that Little develops in the same fashion as Gary Trent Jr., the team’s second-round pick out of Duke in 2018 who shot just 23.8 percent from three as a rookie before this season hitting on 41.8 percent of his three-point shots," Fentress wrote. "Trent, on the other hand, at least shot well in college."

