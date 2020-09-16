SI.com
Trail Blazers Notes: Little, Hejonza, offseason, draft

Sam Amico

Nassir Little didn't make a real impact as rookie this past season, but his defense makes him an intriguing member of the Portland Trail Blazers moving forward, wrote Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian.

Little appeared in just 48 games this past season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. As Fentress noted, Little didn't play after the hiatus in March because of dehydration.

Still, at one point headed into the 2019 draft, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard was viewed as a potential lottery pick. Somehow, he dropped to the Blazers all the way to No. 25.

It's unknown what the future holds for some of the Blazers' wings, such as veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, shooting guard Rodney Hood and especially, small forward Trevor Ariza. Either way, the Blazers still have hopes for Little, who entered the draft after just one up-and-down season at North Carolina.

(One scout told SI.com that Little seemed to :"just be going through the motions and waiting for the draft" while with the Tar Heels.)

An area in which Little will need to improve is his outside shooting. He was just 23.7 percent on 3-pointers.

"The hope moving forward must be that Little develops in the same fashion as Gary Trent Jr., the team’s second-round pick out of Duke in 2018 who shot just 23.8 percent from three as a rookie before this season hitting on 41.8 percent of his three-point shots," Fentress wrote. "Trent, on the other hand, at least shot well in college."

Here's more out of Portland:

  • Blazers GM Neil Olshey will have some decisions to make this summer, wrote Eric Griffith of Blazers Edge. As Griffith pointed out, Hood and Mario Hezonja both have player options on their contracts, while Ariza's deal is only partially guaranteed. Also, Zach Collins is due an extension and Anthony will be an unrestricted free agent.
  • In a separate piece, Fentress wrote that Hejonza is likely to return, but it's hard to tell where he'll find minutes. Especially when you consider the Blazers may want to keep giving time to youngsters such as Trent, Little and Anfernee Simmons.
  • The Blazers star backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum took a few shots at the Los Angeles Clippers on Twitter, as relayed by Stevie Cozens of Rip City Project. The Clippers, of course, blew a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
  • The Blazers own the No. 16 overall pick in the first round. See who we have them taking in the latest mock draft.
