NBA insider Beck among Bleacher Report layoffs

Veteran NBA reporter Howard Beck was among the layoffs as Bleacher Report is winding back its longform B/R Mag arm, according to Ben Koo of Awful Announcing.

"The layoffs occurred today and were carried out by B/R chief content officer Sam Toles," Koo reported.

Beck confirmed the news on his Twitter account, saying that he is still under contract "will likely have another byline or two (and pods!) before I go. I’m not done yet."

Prior to joining Bleacher Report, where he has hosted "The Full 48" podcast since 2017, Beck covered the NBA for the Los Angeles Daily News and New York Times.

"The motivation for the layoffs is believed to be a repurposing of budget and headcount," Koo wrote. "B/R Mag lost internal support recently, with decision makers feeling it was no longer competitive when looking at engagement and monetization compared types of content under the Bleacher Report banner such as social media and video."

As many as 10 employees reportedly could be impacted by the layoffs. Those who have been laid off could be reassigned within the company.

Koo added that Turner Sports, which owns Bleacher Report, may be willing to part with the wesbite/app "for the right price."