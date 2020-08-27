NBA Board of Governors schedule meeting with season in the balance

The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting for Thursday in wake of the players' decision to boycott playoff games, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Board of Governors is made up of commissioner Adam Silver and the 30 team owners and their representatives.

Wojnarowski did not provide details on the meeting, but odds are it is being held to help determine how to handle the remainder of the season. The players were were scheduled to meet Wednesday night on the Disney campus to discuss their own next steps.

Beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks, players boycotted all three scheduled games Wednesday in an effort to bring attention to "social justice and racial issues," and find ways to enact change.

Players from the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers followed the Bucks' lead in boycotting games.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable,” Bucks guard George Hill told reporters. “For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality, and criminal justice reform.”



Multiple team owners showed support for the boycotts, with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss saying on Twitter that she stood by the players "today and always."

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that the defending Toronto Raptors may leave the Disney campus altogether. The Raptors are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 slated for Thursday.

"There have been discussions amongst several teams, notably Toronto, about going home," Mannix reported.

Also, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quoted one veteran player as saying that the "season is in jeopardy."