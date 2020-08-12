Celtics sign coach Stevens to contract extension

The Boston Celtics have signed coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced.

“Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. “More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Stevens, 43, was hired as as Celtics coach in 2013 after a successful run at Butler. He had compiled an NBA record of 318-245 through Tuesday, and the fourth-most wins in Celtics history.

Stevens has led the Celtics to the playoffs six times in seven seasons.

“Brad is an accomplished coach and an outstanding person,” Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck added. “We are proud to have him lead our team forward in our quest for Banner 18.”