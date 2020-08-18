Sprained ankle to sideline Celtics' Hayward until at least September

Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward is expected to miss four weeks with a Grade III right ankle sprain suffered in a Game 1 playoff win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Hayward played 34 minutes and scored 12 points before suffering the injury and departing the arena on crutches.

According to the Celtics' time frame, Hayward would be eligible to return Sept. 15, which would likely be around the Eastern Conference semifinals or even finals.

Of course, they have to get past the rival 76ers first. This is the first significant injury of the NBA playoffs, which tipped off Monday on the Disney campus.

The Sixers lost star guard/forward Ben Simmons to a knee injury during the seeding games. Simmons is expected to miss the entire playoffs.